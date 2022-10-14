A sunny Saturday, some high cloud around but no risk of rain forecast. Pretty warm for the middle of October. Breezes mainly from the south, which will be a reason for the high temperatures.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity ranging from 40 to 60%): Alcudia 28C, light to gentle southerly breezes. Andratx 27C, gentle breeze from the south easing to light from the east. Deya 26C, light southerly breeze increasing gentle southeasterly. Palma 27C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light southeast. Pollensa 30C, light to gentle southerly breezes. Sant Llorenç 27C, light to gentle southerly breezes. Santanyi 26C, gentle southerly breeze easing to light southeasterly. Highs on Friday of 30.7 (Pollensa), 28.6 (Son Servera) and 28.4 (Capdepera, Palma and Puerto Pollensa). A few drops of rain - up to 6pm Friday, 0.2 litres per square metre in Petra and Sa Pobla.