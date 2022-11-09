So, we have yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorms from 3am Thursday until 12 noon Friday for the whole of Mallorca and for Ibiza/Formentera. There are no alerts for Minorca at present.

Sun is likely to be in limited supply on Thursday (if any), with temperatures down on average by four or five degrees at least. Quite breezy in areas as well; Friday is due to be windier.

There should be an improvement by Friday afternoon, and temperatures are set to rise again - to 24 or 25C. Showers possible over the weekend, but a much brighter outlook.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 70-75%):

Alcudia 22C, moderate northeast breeze.

Andratx 21C, calm in the morning, but moderate easterly later on.

Deya 18C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east.

Palma 19C, moderate to fresh northeast breezes.

Pollensa 22C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate.

Sant Llorenç 20C, gentle breeze from the northeast increasing to moderate.

Santanyi 19C, moderate northeasterly easing to gentle.

Highs on Wednesday - 28.3 (Capdepera), 27.3 (Puerto Pollensa), 27.1 (Son Servera).