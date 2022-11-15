Pretty good day in store in terms of sun. Quite breezy though. Wednesday is looking as if there may be some showers, and Friday and Saturday much more so, which is when temperatures are forecast to drop to 17 or 18C.
Pretty good day in store in terms of sun. Quite breezy though. Wednesday is looking as if there may be some showers, and Friday and Saturday much more so, which is when temperatures are forecast to drop to 17 or 18C.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.