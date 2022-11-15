Pretty good day in store in terms of sun. Quite breezy though. Wednesday is looking as if there may be some showers, and Friday and Saturday much more so, which is when temperatures are forecast to drop to 17 or 18C.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 55-60%): Alcudia 24C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south. Andratx 23C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate west. Deya 21C, moderate west breeze. Palma 22C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west. Pollensa 25C, light southwest breeze increasing to moderate west. Sant Llorenç 24C, fresh southwesterly breeze easing to gentle. Santanyi 23C, moderate west-southwest breezes. Highs on Monday - 24.5 Pollensa, 24.4 Puerto Pollensa, 23.2 Muro. A low of 5.7 (Son Torrella, Escorca). A bit of rain (up to 7pm Monday) - 1.5 litres per square metre at Palma Airport.