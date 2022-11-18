Sun will be in limited supply on Saturday. Grey skies dominating, with rain and thunderstorms possible throughout the day everywhere, but yellow alerts applying only to the Tramuntana and northern areas (from 10pm Friday to 6pm Saturday).

Yellow alert for poor coastal conditions (Tramuntana and the south) from 4am to 12 noon Saturday.

Temperatures well down on what they have been recently, with overnight lows down to 5C in low-lying areas. Rain likely to fall as snow on the peaks in the Tramuntana.

An improvement on Sunday but still a risk of thunderstorms.

Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 55-70%):

Alcudia 17C, light southeast-southwest breezes.

Andratx 17C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm.

Deya 14C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm.

Palma 16C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light northeast.

Pollensa 18C, light westerly breeze.

Sant Llorenç 16C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light.

Santanyi 16C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light north.

A high on Friday of 21.8C (Campos), although there were higher temperatures during the night - 22.5 at Palma Port. Most rainfall (up to 6.30pm Friday), 4.6 litres per square metre in Petra.