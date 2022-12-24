Most certainly not a white Christmas in Mallorca. A sunny and warm one with some mist and possible fog. The southeast of the island may be rather cloudy, but no threat of rain. There has been a bit of rain most days during the very settled spell of the past several days, but it has been isolated and light.

For Boxing Day, much the same, with highs around 23C. Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 45-75%): Alcudia 21C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light. Andratx 19C, light southwest breeze in the morning, from the northeast in the afternoon. Deya 20C, light west and south breezes. Palma 21C, light southwest breeze. Pollensa 23C, calm. Sant Llorenç 21C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light. Santanyi 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Saturday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 24.5 Son Servera, 23.8 Arta, 22.6 Petra; Lows of 6.5 Lluc, 6.6 Palma University, 8.3 Muro; Rainfall, 0.4 litres per square metre Llucmajor and Petra.