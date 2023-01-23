Thunderstorms forecast for most of Mallorca on Tuesday, especially in the northern Tramuntana and northern part of the island. High probability of rain, with snow falling around 700 metres. Best of the sun expected in southeastern areas.

Yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north/northeast to 3pm (waves up to four metres). Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 55-65%): Alcudia 13C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate. Andratx 12C, gentle north breeze easing to calm. Deya 9C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast. Palma 12C, moderate north breeze easing to light. Pollensa 12C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate. Sant Llorenç 11C, fresh north breeze easing to light. Santanyi 12C, moderate north breeze easing to light west. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 12.7 Es Capdellà and 11.7 Palma Port; Lows of -2.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), -1.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), -0.2 Campos (Can Sion), +0.3 Palma University; Gusts of 78 km/h Capdepera, 56 Serra Alfabia; Precipitation - 15.6 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 10.4 Pollensa, 10.2 Banyalbufar, 6.6 Puerto Soller.