Cloudy for the whole island, only occasional glimpses of sun. Rain likely, with the snowline at 800 metres. Aemet is not anticipating there will be the type of snowfall there has been and which has produced a depth of 40 centimetres at the top of the Puig Major.

Yellow alerts for rough coastal conditions - East coast to 6am Thursday; North/Northeast coast to 2pm. Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 55-60%): Alcudia 12C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light west. Andratx 12C, light east and north breezes. Deya 10C, light north breeze veering southeast. Palma 12C, gentle northeast breeze easing to calm. Pollensa 12C, moderate northeast breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 11C, moderate north breeze easing to calm. Santanyi 12C, gentle north breeze easing to calm. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Wednesday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 12.6 Es Capdellà, 12.4 Palma Port, 12.1 Campos (Can Sion); Lows of +0.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 0.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 1.2 Campos (Can Sion); Gusts of 74 km/h Capdepera, 69 Puerto Soller; Precipitation - 41.6 litres per square metre Son Torrella (Escorca), 29.2 Lluc, 26.1 Serra Alfabia.