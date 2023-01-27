Not much by the way of sun forecast for Saturday. Mostly cloudy with a risk of thunderstorms and a high probability of rain. Precipitation may at times be heavy and fall as snow down to 600 metres. There is in fact an amber alert for snow for the Tramuntana (Estellencs to Escorca) active from 6am Saturday to 6am Sunday. The alert refers to ten centimetres of snow over 24 hours.

There is also a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions for the north/northeast until midnight Saturday and for the Tramuntana coast to 4pm. Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 1/2; daytime humidity 60-75%): Alcudia 12C, moderate north breeze increasing to fresh. Andratx 11C, light northeast breeze easing to calm. Deya 8C, light to moderate northwest breezes. Palma 11C, light northwest-northeast breezes Pollensa 11C, moderate north breeze increasing to fresh. Sant Llorenç 10C, light north breeze increasing to moderate. Santanyi 10C, moderate north breeze easing to light. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Friday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 11.4 Es Capdellà, 11.0 Sant Elm, 10.6 Portocolom; Lows of -2.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), -1.2 Campos (Can Sion), -1.0 Campos (Salines Llevant), -0.5 Palma University; Gust of 53 km/h Capdepera; Precipitation of 18.6 litres per square metre Capdepera, 11.6 Puerto Pollensa, 8.4 Pollensa.