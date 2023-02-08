A hoped-for improvement on Thursday isn't looking as if it's going to materialise. The general picture is calmer - there are no weather alerts - but there is high probability of rain (with possible thunderstorms) for most of the island, but northern areas in particular. There should be some sunny spells, more likely in the south, but not exactly warm.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 2/3; daytime humidity 55-70%): Alcudia 13C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to fresh. Andratx 13C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast. Binissalem 12C, gentle northeast breeze. Deya 11C, light north breeze increasing to gentle northeast. Palma 13C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast and northwest. Pollensa 13C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate. Porreres 12C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast. Sant Llorenç 12C, gentle northeast breeze. Santanyi 13C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast. Sineu 12C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Wednesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 14.0 Palma Port and Puerto Soller, 13.9 Es Capdellà and Muro; Lows of +1.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 3.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.2 Lluc; Gusts of 70 km/h Serra Alfabia, 66 Capdepera and Portocolom; Precipitation of 33.6 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 33.4 Lluc, 27.0 Arta.