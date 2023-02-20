Cloudy at times on Tuesday, with mist or fog possible early on. Aemet suggests that there may be a spot of rain on Tuesday night and that, as there is some African dust in the atmosphere, this could be muddy.

Daytime temperatures remaining above average, but the polar front that the met agency drew attention to on Sunday looks as if it may cause a more dramatic fall in temperatures than originally stated. For this coming Sunday, a high of just 11C is being forecast. Rain is expected to come in on Friday and continue over the weekend. Forecast for Tuesday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity 40-65%): Alcudia (7C) 18C, light south-southeast breezes. Andratx (7C) 19C, light east breeze. Binissalem (5C) 22C, light east breeze. Deya (6C) 19C, calm. Palma (4C) 21C, light east-southeast breezes. Pollensa (6C) 20C, light south breeze. Porreres (4C) 21C, light east-southeast breezes. Sant Llorenç (6C) 19C, light southeast breeze. Santanyi (6C) 18C, light east-southeast breezes. Sineu (6C) 21C, light southeast breeze. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Monday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 22.7 Binissalem, 21.7 Palma University and Santa Maria, 21.6 Llucmajor; Lows of +0.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 0.6 Campos (Can Sion), 0.8 Lluc.