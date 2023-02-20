Mallorca may have 300 days of sunshine a year...but this year it has also had 30 days of snow. The Puig Major mountain top has been covered with snow for a month. Large amounts of snow fell on the island last month especially in mountain areas, most of it has now cleared except the Puig Major.

The night-time temperatures remain low with -3 degrees Centigrade being registered in some parts of the island last week. However, the daytime temperatures remain relatively high and over the weekend a large number of people headed for the beach to take advantage of the sun.

But this will not be the case this weekend. The Palma Met Office, AEMET, is forecasting that a polar front will move across to the island will send temperatures into nosedive.

This winter has already been called one of the coldest on record.