A wild day forecast for Tuesday.

Let's start with the snow - Red alert for the Tramuntana until 9am. There are no other alerts for snow.

The rain - Amber for the Tramuntana, north/northeast and east from 5pm Monday to 3am Tuesday - 100 litres per square metre over a 12-hour period. Then yellow for these three areas until 6pm - 60 to 80 litres.

The wind - Amber for the Tramuntana and north/northeast from midnight Monday to 6pm Tuesday, gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour. Then yellow for these areas until midnight Tuesday. For the rest of Mallorca, yellow from midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday. General wind speeds are forecast to be near gale to gale, weather stations indicating 50 to 65 km/h.

Coastal conditions - Amber for the Tramuntana, north/northeast and east to midnight Tuesday; in the south, from 6am to 4pm. Yellow in the south until 6am and again from 4pm (to midnight). The amber alert is currently active into Wednesday - to 3am.

These warnings are as they stand at 7pm Monday.

Otherwise on Tuesday, a UV rating of 3 is pretty irrelevant as no sun is forecast. As to temperatures, there are no alerts for low values.

Wednesday won't be as windy and there may be some sun, but temperatures will continue to be below normal for the time of year.

Forecast for Tuesday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity 75-85%):

Alcudia (3C) 13C, gale force north easing to near gale.

Andratx (2C) 12C, near gale north easing to fresh.

Binissalem (0C) 10C, near gale northerly easing to strong.

Deya (1C) 10C, near gale north easing to strong.

Palma (4C) 10C, near gale from the north easing to fresh.

Pollensa (2C) 13C, near gale force north.

Porreres (0C) 10C, near gale north easing to strong.

Sant Llorenç (1C) 12C, near gale north easing to strong.

Santanyi (1C) 11C, near gale north easing to strong.

Sineu (2C) 10C, near gale north easing to strong.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Monday summary (to 7pm) - A high of 9.2C in Portocolom, highs otherwise ranging from 5.7 to 8.5; Lows of -3.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), -2.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), -0.6 Petra (these are all temperatures for Monday afternoon/evening); Gusts of 96 km/h Capdepera, 70 Serra Alfabia, 66 Portocolom; Rainfall of 78.6 litres per square metre Arta, 73.2 Pollensa, 66.2 Son Servera.