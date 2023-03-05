Rain forecast for the whole island overnight on Sunday and into Monday morning. Cloud lifting, and the afternoon should be mainly sunny.

The outlook for the rest of the week is for sunny conditions and temperatures to rise gradually to highs of around 21C but with a potentially greater rise at the weekend to 25C. There are no weather alerts for low temperatures; nighttime temperatures are also due to increase over the course of the week.

Forecast for Monday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity 60-70%):

Alcudia (8C) 16C, calm.

Andratx (7C) 15C, light northwest-west breezes.

Binissalem (6C) 15C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze.

Deya (6C) 13C, light northwest-west breezes.

Palma (8C) 16C, light west breeze.

Pollensa (7C) 16C, light northwest breeze increasing gentle west.

Porreres (5C) 16C, light southwest-west breezes.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 16C, light west breeze.

Santanyi (6C) 16C, gentle west breeze easing to light.

Sineu (7C) 15C, light southwest-west breezes.

Sunday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 19.9 Puerto Pollensa, 17.8 Pollensa, 17.5 Muro; Lows of -3.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), -0.8 Campos (Can Sion), -0.7 Binissalem.