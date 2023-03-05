The outlook for the rest of the week is for sunny conditions and temperatures to rise gradually to highs of around 21C but with a potentially greater rise at the weekend to 25C. There are no weather alerts for low temperatures; nighttime temperatures are also due to increase over the course of the week.
Forecast for Monday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity 60-70%):
Alcudia (8C) 16C, calm.
Andratx (7C) 15C, light northwest-west breezes.
Binissalem (6C) 15C, calm increasing to light southwest breeze.
Deya (6C) 13C, light northwest-west breezes.
Palma (8C) 16C, light west breeze.
Pollensa (7C) 16C, light northwest breeze increasing gentle west.
Porreres (5C) 16C, light southwest-west breezes.
Sant Llorenç (7C) 16C, light west breeze.
Santanyi (6C) 16C, gentle west breeze easing to light.
Sineu (7C) 15C, light southwest-west breezes.
Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)
Sunday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 19.9 Puerto Pollensa, 17.8 Pollensa, 17.5 Muro; Lows of -3.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), -0.8 Campos (Can Sion), -0.7 Binissalem.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.