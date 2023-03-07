A fine day for the whole of Mallorca - sunny with some high cloud in the afternoon. Breezes quite keen at times, fresh (30 kilometres per hour or more) in areas, occasionally gusting to 60 km/h.

The outlook remaining very good, with a high of 26C now being forecast for Saturday in some parts of northern Mallorca. Pollensa, the warmest place in Mallorca on Tuesday, is one of these areas. But moderate to fresh breezes right on the coast may mean that it won't quite be beach weather.

Forecast for Wednesday (UV rating 4/5; daytime humidity 45-65%):

Alcudia (9C) 21C, gentle west breeze increasing to moderate southwest.

Andratx (9C) 18C, gentle west breeze easing to calm.

Binissalem (7C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze.

Deya (8C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate.

Palma (7C) 19C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest.

Pollensa (9C) 22C, gentle west breeze easing to light south.

Porreres (6C) 20C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate southwest.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 21C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle.

Santanyi (7C) 19C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle southwest.

Sineu (7C) 20C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle southwest.

Tuesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 23.4 Pollensa, 22.7 Puerto Pollensa, 21.3 Muro; Lows of -0.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), +0.5 Lluc, 2.7 Campos (Can Sion).