Sunny for most of Mallorca on Tuesday; the forecast for the southwest suggests fairly cloudy at times. Quite breezy from the west and southwest, which is due to be the pattern for the rest of the week, as is a gradual rise in both daytime and nighttime temperatures.

Regarding the cold weather of recent times, the Aemet chart here shows how meteorological winter (1 December to 28 February) was split pretty much evenly between above average and below average temperatures. An analysis by the Eltiempo website, using Aemet data, has concluded that meteorological winter wasn't as cold as imagined, given that December (in Spain generally) was the warmest since 1961. Forecast for Tuesday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity 55-75%): Alcudia (8C) 20C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west. Andratx (8C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west. Binissalem (5C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light. Deya (7C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze. Palma (5C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light. Pollensa (7C) 21C, moderate south breeze easing to light west. Porreres (5C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle. Sant Llorenç (7C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west. Santanyi (6C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west. Sineu (6C) 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Monday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 19.5 Pollensa, 19.1 Puerto Pollensa, 18.3 Palma Port; Lows of +1.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 3.5 Lluc; Rainfall 4.8 litres per square metre Llucmajor, 3.3 Palma Port, 3.1 Sant Elm.