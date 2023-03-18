The forecast for Sunday has improved somewhat from what it was on Friday, certainly for northern areas, where it is expected to be mainly sunny. There could be some fog in the Tramuntana in the afternoon. Elsewhere, there is a risk of rain, especially in the southeast, and with occasional sunny spells.

The week ahead - Predominantly sunny and with temperatures due to rise from Wednesday. A high of 25C is currently forecast for Wednesday and 27C for Friday.

Forecast for Sunday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity 45-65%):

Alcudia (10C) 19C, light north-northeast breezes.

Andratx (9C) 20C, light west breeze in the morning, from the east in the afternoon.

Binissalem (8C) 20C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast.

Deya (8C) 18C, light north breeze easing to calm.

Palma (8C) 20C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle east.

Pollensa (9C) 19C, light north-northeast breezes.

Porreres (8C) 20C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 19C, light northeast breeze.

Santanyi (8C) 20C, light north and west breezes.

Sineu (9C) 18C, gentle northeast breeze.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Saturday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 21.6 Puerto Pollensa, 19.0 Muro; Lows of 3.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.2 Lluc, 5.3 Palma University.