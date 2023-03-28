A sunny day, clear skies everywhere on Wednesday, or so suggest weather stations; we'll see. Breezes remaining modest and predominantly southerly, which should mean warmer temperatures, and these are forecast for Thursday and Friday. Then the breezes start coming from the north. Could get quite windy over the weekend, with temperatures dropping again.

Forecast for Wednesday (UV rating 6): Alcudia (9C) 23C, gentle south breeze; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 23, Fri: 26, Sat: 22. Andratx (9C) 19C, gentle south breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Thu: 21, Fri: 24, Sat: 20. Binissalem (6C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Thu: 25, Fri: 27, Sat: 20. Deya (7C) 20C, calm increasing to light south breeze; humidity 35%. Thu: 23, Fri: 25, Sat: 19. Palma (6C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze easing light south; humidity 45%. Thu: 21, Fri: 27, Sat: 21. Pollensa (8C) 24C, moderate south breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Thu: 25, Fri: 28, Sat: 22. Porreres (5C) 22C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 40%. Thu: 25, Fri: 30, Sat: 22. Sant Llorenç (7C) 20C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 26, Fri: 28, Sat: 22. Santanyi (7C) 19C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 22, Fri: 26, Sat: 21. Sineu (7C) 22C, gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 40%. Thu: 25, Fri: 28, Sat: 21. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Tuesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 21.8 Puerto Pollensa, 19.8 Petra, 19.5 Llucmajor; Lows of 1.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola) and Campos (Can Sion), 5.5 Binissalem.