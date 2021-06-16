It’s 30 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma with light-moderate winds throughout the day and a low of 20.

Calvia is overcast with sunny intervals, light winds and a high of 28 degrees dropping to 18 after dark.

Santanyi is cloudy this morning and sunny this afternoon with strong southerly winds, a daytime temperature of 28 degrees and a low of 17.

It’s a dull morning in Muro but the temperature will soar to 34 when the sun comes out at lunchtime, although it will be very breezy with an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.

Soller is mostly cloudy with occasional sunshine, southeasterly winds gusting up to 45 kilometres and hour and a low of 16.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

En la madrugada más cálida de lo que llevamos de año se han registrado las siguientes T mín:

en #Mallorca:

25 Banyalbufar

25 Palma, Portopí

24 Sóller, Puerto

24 Port de Pollença

24 Far de Capdepera

24 Andratx, Sant Elm

24 Portocolom

24 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca pic.twitter.com/xS1qkwbaWN — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 17, 2021

Forecast for the next few days: