Playa de Porto Cristo, Mallorca.

Playa de Porto Cristo, Mallorca.

12-06-2020Ultima Hora

Mallorca Weather Forecast for Thursday

It’s 30 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma with light-moderate winds throughout the day and a low of 20.

Calvia is overcast with sunny intervals, light winds and a high of 28 degrees dropping to 18 after dark.

Santanyi is cloudy this morning and sunny this afternoon with strong southerly winds, a daytime temperature of 28 degrees and a low of 17.

It’s a dull morning in Muro but the temperature will soar to 34 when the sun comes out at lunchtime, although it will be very breezy with an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.

Soller is mostly cloudy with occasional sunshine, southeasterly winds gusting up to 45 kilometres and hour and a low of 16.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

Forecast for the next few days:

Weather Forecast

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.