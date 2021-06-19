Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

24 P.Palma

23 P.Sóller

23 Capdepera

23 Portocolom

23 Porreres

23 Campos, Salines

22 S.Servera

22 Aerop. Palma

22 Banyalbufar

22 P.Pollença

22 Manacor

22 C St Pere

22 Artà

22 Pollença

22 Llucmajor

22 Llucmajor, Cap B.

22 Santanyí

22 Sa Pobla

22 Sineu

21 Campos

21 Andratx

21 Sta Maria

21 Muro

21 Binissalem

21 Calvià

21 Lluc

20 Palma Univ

19 Escorca

17 Alfàbia

Across the islands we are expecting light mud rain with possible thunderstorms.

Hoy #sábado en Baleares,



🌦️Precipitaciones débiles acompañadas de barro y ocasionalmente con tormenta.



🌡️Tmáx entre 27 y 34 ºC y viento variable, en general flojo predominando la componente este.



⬇️Loop radar de las últimas 2 horas.

Maximum temperatures between 27º and 34º centigrade.

Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.