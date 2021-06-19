Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca
24 P.Palma
23 P.Sóller
23 Capdepera
23 Portocolom
23 Porreres
23 Campos, Salines
22 S.Servera
22 Aerop. Palma
22 Banyalbufar
22 P.Pollença
22 Manacor
22 C St Pere
22 Artà
22 Pollença
22 Llucmajor
22 Llucmajor, Cap B.
22 Santanyí
22 Sa Pobla
22 Sineu
21 Campos
21 Andratx
21 Sta Maria
21 Muro
21 Binissalem
21 Calvià
21 Lluc
20 Palma Univ
19 Escorca
17 Alfàbia
Across the islands we are expecting light mud rain with possible thunderstorms.
Hoy #sábado en Baleares,
🌦️Precipitaciones débiles acompañadas de barro y ocasionalmente con tormenta.
🌡️Tmáx entre 27 y 34 ºC y viento variable, en general flojo predominando la componente este.
⬇️Loop radar de las últimas 2 horas.
Maximum temperatures between 27º and 34º centigrade.
Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST,
