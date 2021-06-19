Dust in the air during sunset in Montuïri from Puig de Sant Miquel

Dust in the air during sunset in Montuïri from Puig de Sant Miquel.

19-06-2021@JaviMoranta

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

Across the islands we are expecting light mud rain with possible thunderstorms.

Maximum temperatures between 27º and 34º centigrade.

Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.

