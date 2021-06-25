Palma Bay, Mallorca.

20-06-2020Humphrey Carter

It’s a scorcher in Palma today with a high of 32 degrees, lots of lovely sunshine, a moderate easterly wind in the morning and a low of 17.

Calvia is 30 and sunny with a light wind and an overnight temperature of 17 degrees.

It’s sunny but very blustery in Felanitx with a high of 28 degrees falling to 20 after dark.

Muro is 30 degrees with easterly winds, plenty of sunshine and a low of 17; the beaches will be packed so best get there super early!

It’s 28 and sunny in Valldemossa with light winds and a low of 17 degrees.

