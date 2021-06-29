It’s a gorgeous sunny Wednesday in Palma, with moderate winds and a high of 31 degrees dropping to 18 after dark.

Estellencs is 26, partly sunny, partly cloudy and very blustery, with a low of 20 degrees.

The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 28 degrees, with moderate east-southeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 19.

Grab a towel and head for the beach if you're in Santa Margalida, it’s 30 degrees with lots of sunshine, a mild-moderate breeze to cool you down and a low of 18.

Escorca is warm and sunny and 26 degrees, with mild winds and an overnight temperature of 15.

Minimum temperatures registered this morning:

T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

22 Far de Capdepera

22 Palma, Portopí

22 Sóller, Puerto

21 Banyalbufar

21 Muro

21 Portocolom

20 C. Sant Pere

20 Santanyí

20 Santa Maria

20 Port de Pollença

20 Sa Pobla

20 Andratx, Sant Elm

20 Binissalem

20 Llucmajor

19 Pollença pic.twitter.com/33O6ztFSbr — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 30, 2021

