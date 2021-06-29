Boats & Formentor Hotel

Boats & Formentor Hotel. Recent photo.

29-06-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s a gorgeous sunny Wednesday in Palma, with moderate winds and a high of 31 degrees dropping to 18 after dark.

Estellencs is 26, partly sunny, partly cloudy and very blustery, with a low of 20 degrees.

The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 28 degrees, with moderate east-southeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 19.

Grab a towel and head for the beach if you're in Santa Margalida, it’s 30 degrees with lots of sunshine, a mild-moderate breeze to cool you down and a low of 18.

Escorca is warm and sunny and 26 degrees, with mild winds and an overnight temperature of 15.

Minimum temperatures registered this morning:

Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.

