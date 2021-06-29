It’s a gorgeous sunny Wednesday in Palma, with moderate winds and a high of 31 degrees dropping to 18 after dark.
Estellencs is 26, partly sunny, partly cloudy and very blustery, with a low of 20 degrees.
The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 28 degrees, with moderate east-southeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 19.
Grab a towel and head for the beach if you're in Santa Margalida, it’s 30 degrees with lots of sunshine, a mild-moderate breeze to cool you down and a low of 18.
Escorca is warm and sunny and 26 degrees, with mild winds and an overnight temperature of 15.
Minimum temperatures registered this morning:
T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca
22 Far de Capdepera
22 Palma, Portopí
22 Sóller, Puerto
21 Banyalbufar
21 Muro
21 Portocolom
20 C. Sant Pere
20 Santanyí
20 Santa Maria
20 Port de Pollença
20 Sa Pobla
20 Andratx, Sant Elm
20 Binissalem
20 Llucmajor
19 Pollença pic.twitter.com/33O6ztFSbr
Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST
