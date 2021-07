It’s a hot, sunny Friday in Palma with light winds and a high of 31 dropping to 21 overnight.

Calvia is 30 degrees with lots of sunshine, moderate winds and a low of 19.

It’s a blustery day in Llucmajor with a high of 32 degrees, wall-to-wall sunshine and an overnight temperature of 20.

Manacor is 30 degrees, hot and breezy with a low of 19.

And the sun’s out in Soller and it’s 32 degrees with light winds here and there and an overnight temperature of 18.