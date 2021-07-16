The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts blue skies for this Friday in the Balearic Islands, except for some clouds.

Temperatures will remain unchanged or rise slightly and the wind will blow lightly, from northwest in Menorca and variable in the rest of the islands, with coastal breezes in the afternoon.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears:

en #Mallorca

22 Far de Capdepera

22 Palma, Portopí

21 Sóller, Puerto

21 Banyalbufar

20 Portocolom

20 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto

20 Colònia de Sant Pere

19 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

19 Santanyí

18 Pollença

18 Port de Pollença pic.twitter.com/PpOObHGQ7L — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 16, 2021

Weather forecast for the next few days: