Cala Molins

Cala Molins

25-01-2012Xesca Serra¶

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts blue skies for this Friday in the Balearic Islands, except for some clouds.

Temperatures will remain unchanged or rise slightly and the wind will blow lightly, from northwest in Menorca and variable in the rest of the islands, with coastal breezes in the afternoon.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.