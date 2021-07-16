The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts blue skies for this Friday in the Balearic Islands, except for some clouds.
Temperatures will remain unchanged or rise slightly and the wind will blow lightly, from northwest in Menorca and variable in the rest of the islands, with coastal breezes in the afternoon.
Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:
T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears:
en #Mallorca
22 Far de Capdepera
22 Palma, Portopí
21 Sóller, Puerto
21 Banyalbufar
20 Portocolom
20 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto
20 Colònia de Sant Pere
19 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
19 Santanyí
18 Pollença
18 Port de Pollença pic.twitter.com/PpOObHGQ7L
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST
