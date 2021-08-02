It’s 30 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy iin Palma today with moderate winds and the mercury will drop to 19 after dark.
Calvia is 29 with lots of sunshine, cloudy intervals, light winds and a low of 18.
It’s 28 and overcast in Santanyi with moderate easterly winds, occasional sunshine and a an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.
Muro is 29 degrees and mostly cloudy with a bit of a breeze and a low of 17.
Soller is a bit dull this morning but the sun will come out this afternoon and the daytime high of 31 will fall to 17 overnight.
Today's minimum temperatures:
T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 2, 2021
en #Mallorca:
23 Far de Capdepera
22 Palma, Portopí
21 Santanyí
21 Portocolom
20 Banyalbufar
20 Colònia de Sant Pere
19 Sóller, Puerto
19 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto
19 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
18 Llucmajor
18 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca pic.twitter.com/vxYpcInJws
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/Gh7ykDo8bC— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 2, 2021
