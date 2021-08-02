It’s 30 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy iin Palma today with moderate winds and the mercury will drop to 19 after dark.

Calvia is 29 with lots of sunshine, cloudy intervals, light winds and a low of 18.

It’s 28 and overcast in Santanyi with moderate easterly winds, occasional sunshine and a an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.

Muro is 29 degrees and mostly cloudy with a bit of a breeze and a low of 17.

Soller is a bit dull this morning but the sun will come out this afternoon and the daytime high of 31 will fall to 17 overnight.

