Cala Millor, Mallorca.

Cala Millor, Mallorca. archive photo.

02-08-2021 I.. Hernandez

It’s 30 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy iin Palma today with moderate winds and the mercury will drop to 19 after dark.

Calvia is 29 with lots of sunshine, cloudy intervals, light winds and a low of 18.

It’s 28 and overcast in Santanyi with moderate easterly winds, occasional sunshine and a an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.

Muro is 29 degrees and mostly cloudy with a bit of a breeze and a low of 17.

Soller is a bit dull this morning but the sun will come out this afternoon and the daytime high of 31 will fall to 17 overnight.

Today's minimum temperatures:

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.