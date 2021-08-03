Pollensa Bay, sa Fortaleza & Formentor Hotel, Mallorca.

24-05-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s 29 degrees and sunny in Palma today with mild southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 19.

Calvia is partly sunny partly cloudy and 30 with a light breeze and a low of 20 degrees.

The sun’s out in Ses Salines and it’s 29 degrees with moderate southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 19.

Muro is 32 with hazy sunshine, cloudy intervals, light winds and a low of 18.

Deya is 29 and sunny with occasional clouds, virtually no wind and an overnight temperature of 19.

