It’s 29 degrees and sunny in Palma today with mild southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 19.
Calvia is partly sunny partly cloudy and 30 with a light breeze and a low of 20 degrees.
The sun’s out in Ses Salines and it’s 29 degrees with moderate southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 19.
Muro is 32 with hazy sunshine, cloudy intervals, light winds and a low of 18.
Deya is 29 and sunny with occasional clouds, virtually no wind and an overnight temperature of 19.
Minimum temperatures registrered this morning:
T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca
24 Far de Capdepera
23 Palma, Portopí
21 Sóller, Puerto
21 Banyalbufar
21 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
21 Colònia de Sant Pere
21 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto
20 Portocolom
20 Santanyí
20 Llucmajor
20 Sineu
19 Santa Maria
19 Porreres pic.twitter.com/Fjgai0SdFd
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST
