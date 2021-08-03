It’s 29 degrees and sunny in Palma today with mild southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 19.

Calvia is partly sunny partly cloudy and 30 with a light breeze and a low of 20 degrees.

The sun’s out in Ses Salines and it’s 29 degrees with moderate southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 19.

Muro is 32 with hazy sunshine, cloudy intervals, light winds and a low of 18.

Deya is 29 and sunny with occasional clouds, virtually no wind and an overnight temperature of 19.

Minimum temperatures registrered this morning:

T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

24 Far de Capdepera

23 Palma, Portopí

21 Sóller, Puerto

21 Banyalbufar

21 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

21 Colònia de Sant Pere

21 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto

20 Portocolom

20 Santanyí

20 Llucmajor

20 Sineu

19 Santa Maria

19 Porreres pic.twitter.com/Fjgai0SdFd — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 4, 2021

Weather forecast for the next few days: