Cala Rajada, Mallorca.

06-08-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s a hot, sunny, Sunday in Palma with strong northeasterly winds, a high of 32 degrees and a low of 22.

Calvia is 33 and blustery with wall-to-wall sunshine and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.

The sun’s out in Santanyi too and it’s 29 degrees with strong easterly winds and a low of 21.

Alcudia is 28 and windy with sunshine all day long and an overnight temperature of 21 degrees.

And it’s a lovely sunny day in Soller with a high of 31 degrees, light winds and a low of 19.

