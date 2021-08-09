It’s a hot and sunny in Palma today with a high of 35 degrees, strong northeasterly winds and a low of 21.
Calvia is 33 degrees, partly sunny, partly cloudy and windy with an overnight temperature of 19.
The sun’s out in Santanyi but it’s very blustery with a high of 31 degrees dropping to 21 after dark.
Alcudia is 30 with lots of sunshine, moderate northeasterly winds and a low of 22 degrees.
Soller is 35 and sunny with cloudy intervals and an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/abySiTdRyC— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 9, 2021
Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:
#Noche #tórrida en #Formentera y #noche #tropical en muchos puntos de #Baleares.— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 9, 2021
Tmín (en ºC) en #Mallorca
24 Capdepera
24 P.Palma
23 Santanyí
22 P.Sóller
22 Portocolom
22 Banyalbufar
22 C St Pere
22 Aerop.Palma
22 Muro
22 Campos, Salines
21 Sta Maria
21 Binissalem pic.twitter.com/eRsMhUU0F8
