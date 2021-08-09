Cala Rajada, Mallorca.

06-08-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s a hot and sunny in Palma today with a high of 35 degrees, strong northeasterly winds and a low of 21.

Calvia is 33 degrees, partly sunny, partly cloudy and windy with an overnight temperature of 19.

The sun’s out in Santanyi but it’s very blustery with a high of 31 degrees dropping to 21 after dark.

Alcudia is 30 with lots of sunshine, moderate northeasterly winds and a low of 22 degrees.

Soller is 35 and sunny with cloudy intervals and an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

