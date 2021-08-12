Palma is 39 degrees, hot and sunny today with hardly any wind and an overnight temperature of 25.

The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 37 degrees with a light breeze and a low of 22.

Llucmajor is super hot and windy with a daytime high of 41 degrees dropping to 23 after dark.

It’s 31 degrees in Alcudia with moderate northeasterly winds and a low of 23.

Soller is hot and sunny with a top temperature of 39, no wind and overnight it will be 21 degrees.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Minimum temperatures today: