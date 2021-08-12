Palma is 39 degrees, hot and sunny today with hardly any wind and an overnight temperature of 25.
The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 37 degrees with a light breeze and a low of 22.
Llucmajor is super hot and windy with a daytime high of 41 degrees dropping to 23 after dark.
It’s 31 degrees in Alcudia with moderate northeasterly winds and a low of 23.
Soller is hot and sunny with a top temperature of 39, no wind and overnight it will be 21 degrees.
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/SHGJudoGUe— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 13, 2021
Minimum temperatures today:
T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 13, 2021
en #Mallorca:
28 Serra d'Alfàbia
26 Far de Capdepera
25 Palma, Portopí
25 Banyalbufar
24 Porreres
24 Portocolom
24 Colònia de Sant Pere
24 Sóller, Puerto
24 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto
24 Llucmajor
24 Pollença
23 Port de Pollença pic.twitter.com/3PyDARvLQu
Currently there are no comments.