It’s a lovely sunny Saturday in Palma with a high of 35 degrees, moderate southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 25 degrees.

It’s hot and windy in Calvia with a daytime temperature of 34 dropping to 22 after dark.

Muro is 40 degrees with wall-to-wall sunshine, a welcome southerly wind and a low of 22.

It’s 41 degrees and sunny in Selva with zero wind and an overnight temperature of 23.

The sun's out in Soller and it's 37 with a light breeze and a low of 23 degrees.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office: