It’s a lovely sunny Saturday in Palma with a high of 35 degrees, moderate southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 25 degrees.
It’s hot and windy in Calvia with a daytime temperature of 34 dropping to 22 after dark.
Muro is 40 degrees with wall-to-wall sunshine, a welcome southerly wind and a low of 22.
It’s 41 degrees and sunny in Selva with zero wind and an overnight temperature of 23.
The sun's out in Soller and it's 37 with a light breeze and a low of 23 degrees.
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/nK0p7UpsHE— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 14, 2021
Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:
T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 14, 2021
en #Mallorca:
27 Serra d'Alfàbia
26 Palma, Portopí
26 Banyalbufar
26 Far de Capdepera
25 Sóller, Puerto
25 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto
24 Santanyí
24 Colònia de Sant Pere
24 Llucmajor
24 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
23 Porreres pic.twitter.com/zJLctvHSzn
Currently there are no comments.