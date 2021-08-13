Cooling down in Palma, Mallorca

Cooling down in Palma.

13-08-2021Jaume Morey

The highest temperature on Friday was 40.7C. This was recorded at two of the Aemet agency's weather stations - Llucmajor at 1.40pm and Porreres at 3pm.

In the Tramuntana Mountains, there was a high of 40.5C at the Lluc weather station. Otherwise, maximums ranged quite significantly, a "low" of 31.5C in Muro for instance. At the university in Palma, the high was 39.8C.

The orange alert for Saturday is for the interior, the north and the northeast. Highs of 40C are again forecast.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.