The highest temperature on Friday was 40.7C. This was recorded at two of the Aemet agency's weather stations - Llucmajor at 1.40pm and Porreres at 3pm.

In the Tramuntana Mountains, there was a high of 40.5C at the Lluc weather station. Otherwise, maximums ranged quite significantly, a "low" of 31.5C in Muro for instance. At the university in Palma, the high was 39.8C.

The orange alert for Saturday is for the interior, the north and the northeast. Highs of 40C are again forecast.