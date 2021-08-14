It’s very hot and sunny Sunday in Palma, with a high of 37 degrees, light southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 24.

Calvia is 36 with plenty of sunshine, a bit of a breeze and a low of 23 degrees.

The sun’s out in Santanyi with a daytime temperature of 36 degrees and a nighttime temperature of 23.

It’s 40 degrees again today in Muro with little or no wind to cool you down in that hot sun and it will be 22 after dark.

Soller is 39 degrees with wall-to-wall sunshine and a low of 23.