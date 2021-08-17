Mallorca Weather Forecast

Mallorca Weather Forecast

17-08-2021X. SERRA

The Met Office forecasts for today a drop in temperatures in the southeast half of the peninsula, as well as strong winds in Menorca and the Canary Islands.

The forecast for the Balearic Islands is for partial cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall.

The wind will blow from the north and northeast, with intervals of strong in Menorca and northeast of Mallorca, decreasing to light during the afternoon.

Minimum temperatures today:

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.