The Met Office forecasts for today a drop in temperatures in the southeast half of the peninsula, as well as strong winds in Menorca and the Canary Islands.
The forecast for the Balearic Islands is for partial cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall.
The wind will blow from the north and northeast, with intervals of strong in Menorca and northeast of Mallorca, decreasing to light during the afternoon.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/4KIhnMcvtG— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 17, 2021
Minimum temperatures today:
Tmin. (cont.)— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 17, 2021
22 Sineu
22 Son Bonet, Aerop.
22 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
22 Campos
22 Santa Maria
22 Aerop. Palma
22 Sa Pobla
21 Binissalem
20 Andratx, Sant Elm
19 Escorca, Lluc
18 Palma, Univ.
16 Escorca, Son Torrella
16 Serra d'Alfàbia
