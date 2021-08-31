More red dust from Africa has fallen in the Balearic Islands this year than ever before and it's stained numerous vehicles in Mallorca in recent weeks, according to State Meteorological Agency Deputy Spokesperson, Miquel Gili.

“There’s more red dust from Africa in the Balearics than other years, because of changes in the atmosphere,” said Gili.

On Monday, Aemet issued an orange weather warning for heavy storms and torrential rain which battered Ibiza, Mallorca and southern areas of Minorca.

Palma bore the brunt of the bad weather, with 22.2 litres per m2 of rainwater in Portopí; 19 litres per m2 at Son Sant Joan Airport. 7 litres per m2 of rain also fell in Llucmajor; 4 litres per m2 in Porreres and 3 litres per m2 in Sa Pobla.

Aemet is predicting unstable weather for the rest of this week, with showers and storms in some places, which are forecast to become heavy on Thursday, bringing strong winds to Mallorca and Minorca.

Temperatures will hover around 27 degrees, with light winds, cloudy intervals and an overnight low of 23 degrees.