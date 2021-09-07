Cap Enderrocat, Mallorca.

09-08-2021Gabriel Alomar

It’s hot and sunny in Palma today with a high of 32 degrees, light winds and a low of 21.

Calvia is also 32 and gorgeous with plenty of sunshine, but it will be blustery at times and overnight the temperature will drop to 20.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and 31 degrees in Manacor with strong southeasterly winds and a low of 21.

Alcudia 32, sunny and very breezy with cloudy intervals and and an overnight temperature of 22 degrees.

The sun’s out in Deya and it’s 32 degrees with barely a waft of wind and a low of 20.

