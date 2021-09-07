It’s hot and sunny in Palma today with a high of 32 degrees, light winds and a low of 21.
Calvia is also 32 and gorgeous with plenty of sunshine, but it will be blustery at times and overnight the temperature will drop to 20.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and 31 degrees in Manacor with strong southeasterly winds and a low of 21.
Alcudia 32, sunny and very breezy with cloudy intervals and and an overnight temperature of 22 degrees.
The sun’s out in Deya and it’s 32 degrees with barely a waft of wind and a low of 20.
Today's minimum temperatures:
en #Mallorca:
26 Far de Capdepera
25 Portocolom
24 Santanyí
24 Palma, Portopí
23 Banyalbufar
23 Son Servera
23 Sóller, Puerto
22 Colònia de Sant Pere
22 Pollença
22 Campos, Salines
22 Llucmajor
22 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc pic.twitter.com/JD4MiBT1cZ
Weather forecast for the next few days:
