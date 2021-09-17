Astronomical autumn starts this coming Wednesday (September 22), and the final weekend of summer will be marked by unsettled weather. For Mallorca, the Aemet met agency has issued a yellow alert for rain on Saturday for the whole of the island - rainfall of 25 millimetres per hour, accompanied by storms. The alert is active from 9am to 5pm and follows a Friday yellow alert for the east, interior and north of the island. The alert doesn't apply to Minorca, Ibiza or Formentera.

As of Friday afternoon, there were no alerts in place for Sunday, although Aemet spokesperson Rubén Del Campo wasn't ruling out storms in the Balearics.

Atlantic fronts are causing the unsettled weather. Areas of the mainland forecast to be most affected on Saturday are the Pyrenees, Aragon, Catalonia and part of Valencia. Temperatures will remain high in regions less affected by the fronts - up to 34C in Murcia and Andalusia.

On Sunday, temperatures will recover, with the exception of certain regions. Highs in Mallorca will be down, but will still be around 26C.

The unsettled weather is due to continue into next week, current forecasts indicating rain at times in Mallorca and midweek highs (for the start of autumn) of 22 to 23 degrees Celsius.