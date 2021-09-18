It’s a wet and windy Sunday in Palma with a high of 27 degrees and a low of 20.

Calvia is 28, overcast and windy with sunny intervals and an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.

Santanyi is 26 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers, easterly winds and a low of 19 degrees.

Muro is wet this morning and cloudy this afternoon with slithers of sunshine here and there and the high of 27 will slump to 17 after dark.

Morning showers in Soller will clear away quickly, but it will be cloudy all day with a top temperature of 28 and a low of 17.