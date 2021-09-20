It’s looking a bit rough in Palma today with strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast throughout the day, a high of 25 and a low of 17 degrees.

Calvia is 24, wet and windy, with strong northeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 16 degrees.

It’s a stormy day in Felanitx, with 35 kilometre an hour northeasterly winds, a high of 24 and a low of 19 degrees.

Alcudia won’t escape the bad weather either, it’s 25 degrees and pouring rain there today, with intermittent thunder and lightning, very strong winds and an overnight temperature of 18.

Deya is 22 degrees, rainy and very blustery with a mixture of sunshine and thunderstorms and a low of 16.