Torrential rain and thunderstorms battered Manacor, Felanitx, Llubí, Cala Rajada and Santanyí on Thursday morning causing widespread flooding.

Las precipitaciones están siendo fuertes o muy fuertes en estos momentos en el este de Mallorca, especialmente entre Santanyí-Felanitx-Portocolom, donde han caído ya más de 40 mm en la última hora.

Se mueven lentamente o están prácticamente estacionarias.@Emergencies_112 pic.twitter.com/GwtJ0gWLQB — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 23, 2021

Emergency services issued an early morning warning, advising drivers and pedestrians to be extremely cautious on the roads, in urban centres and near the sea.

Torrential rain caused at least 135 incidents before 10:00 in the Balearic Islands.

⚠️‼️TRAM TANCAT a la Ctra. de s' Alqueria Blanca(Ma-4012) PK 1.5, per acumulació d'aigua

‼️Alçada S'Alqueria a Calonge

➡️Informació d’incidències a #carreteres del @ConselldeMca : https://t.co/JKKiY80JVP pic.twitter.com/jC1922kG7k — Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) September 23, 2021

At number of roads were cut off because of flooding and landslides, including a section of the Ma-4012 between s’Alqueria Blanca and Calonge; the Ma-19 between Campos and Santanyí and the Ma-14 between Cas Concos and Santanyí.

Traffic was also temporarily cut in both directions on the Ma-6100 between Santanyí and Colònia de Sant Jordi near Es Llombards.

⚠️‼️CARRETERA TANCADA AL TRÀNSIT

🔴CTRA. del Port Pollença al Cap Formentor (Ma-2210), des del km 9 al km 19 (ambdós sentits), per qüestions meteorològiques

➡️Informació del visor de carreteres https://t.co/L39Dqotmeb pic.twitter.com/hE2EGWRyUI — Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) September 23, 2021

The Ma-2210 between Port de Pollensa and Cap de Formentor is still closed in both directions after heavy rain on Wednesday.

In Mallorca, 111 incidents were reported: 43 in Alcúdia, 18 in Muro, 11 in Santanyí, 6 in Pollensa, 5 in Santa Margalida, 6 in Felanitx and 4 in Soller.

In Ibiza, 3 incidents were reported: 1 in Santa Eulària, 1 in Sant Josep and 1 in Sant Joan Labritja.

One incident was reported in Formentera.

In Minorca, 18 incidents were reported: 6 in Ferreries, 5 in Ciutadella, 2 in Mahón, 1 in Alaior and 1 in Es Migjorn.

Eight communities in Spain were on Orange alert on Thursday for heavy rain and thunderstorms, including Extremadura, the Balearic Islands and Andalusia.