Flooding in Mallorca.

23-09-2021Europa Press

Torrential rain and thunderstorms battered Manacor, Felanitx, Llubí, Cala Rajada and Santanyí on Thursday morning causing widespread flooding.

Emergency services issued an early morning warning, advising drivers and pedestrians to be extremely cautious on the roads, in urban centres and near the sea.

Torrential rain caused at least 135 incidents before 10:00 in the Balearic Islands.

At number of roads were cut off because of flooding and landslides, including a section of the Ma-4012 between s’Alqueria Blanca and Calonge; the Ma-19 between Campos and Santanyí and the Ma-14 between Cas Concos and Santanyí.

Traffic was also temporarily cut in both directions on the Ma-6100 between Santanyí and Colònia de Sant Jordi near Es Llombards.

The Ma-2210 between Port de Pollensa and Cap de Formentor is still closed in both directions after heavy rain on Wednesday.

In Mallorca, 111 incidents were reported: 43 in Alcúdia, 18 in Muro, 11 in Santanyí, 6 in Pollensa, 5 in Santa Margalida, 6 in Felanitx and 4 in Soller.

In Ibiza, 3 incidents were reported: 1 in Santa Eulària, 1 in Sant Josep and 1 in Sant Joan Labritja.

One incident was reported in Formentera.

In Minorca, 18 incidents were reported: 6 in Ferreries, 5 in Ciutadella, 2 in Mahón, 1 in Alaior and 1 in Es Migjorn.

Eight communities in Spain were on Orange alert on Thursday for heavy rain and thunderstorms, including Extremadura, the Balearic Islands and Andalusia.

