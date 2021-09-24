It’s 31 and sunny in Palma with cloudy intervals, light winds and a low of 21.

Calvia is 30 with lots of sunshine, evening clouds and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.

The sun’s out in Santanyi, with light winds, a high of 30 degrees and a low of 21.

Morning clouds in Manacor will fade away by lunchtime and it will be sunny and 30 degrees the rest of the day with an overnight temperature of 20.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Escorca with a high of 28 and a low of 18.

Weather forecast for the next few days: