Palma is 28 degrees with hazy sunshine, light winds and a low of 18.

The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 29 degrees with a bit of a breeze and an overnight temperature of 19.

It’s 30 degrees and sunny in Llucmajor with a southerly wind and a low of 18.

Muro is 29 with lots of sunshine, barely any wind at all and the temperature will drop to 17 degrees overnight.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Soller with a high of 29 and a low of 18 degrees.

Weather forecast for the next few days: