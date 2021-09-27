Palma is 28 degrees with hazy sunshine, light winds and a low of 18.
The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 29 degrees with a bit of a breeze and an overnight temperature of 19.
It’s 30 degrees and sunny in Llucmajor with a southerly wind and a low of 18.
Muro is 29 with lots of sunshine, barely any wind at all and the temperature will drop to 17 degrees overnight.
It’s a lovely sunny day in Soller with a high of 29 and a low of 18 degrees.
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFIspl pic.twitter.com/owgFIf36c3— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 27, 2021
Currently there are no comments.