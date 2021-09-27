Artà, Mallorca.

05-03-2021

Palma is 28 degrees with hazy sunshine, a southeasterly wind and a low of 18.

It’s 27 and sunny in Andratx with a bit of a breeze and occasional clouds and the temperature will drop to 19 overnight.

The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 28 degrees with light winds and a low of 19.

Muro is partly sunny, partly cloudy and windy with a high of 27 degrees dropping to 17 after dark.

And it’s a lovely day in Deya with a top temperature of 26 degrees, lots of sunshine, a light wind and a low of 18.

Today's minimum temperatures:

Weather forecast for the next days:

