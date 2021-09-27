Palma is 28 degrees with hazy sunshine, a southeasterly wind and a low of 18.

It’s 27 and sunny in Andratx with a bit of a breeze and occasional clouds and the temperature will drop to 19 overnight.

The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 28 degrees with light winds and a low of 19.

Muro is partly sunny, partly cloudy and windy with a high of 27 degrees dropping to 17 after dark.

And it’s a lovely day in Deya with a top temperature of 26 degrees, lots of sunshine, a light wind and a low of 18.

Today's minimum temperatures:

T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

23 Far de Capdepera

21 Palma, Portopí

21 Banyalbufar

20 Portocolom

19 Porreres

19 Sóller, Puerto

19 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

19 Colònia de Sant Pere

18 Santanyí

18 Llucmajor

18 Son Bonet, Aerop.

18 Campos, Salines

Weather forecast for the next days: