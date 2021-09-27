Palma is 28 degrees with hazy sunshine, a southeasterly wind and a low of 18.
It’s 27 and sunny in Andratx with a bit of a breeze and occasional clouds and the temperature will drop to 19 overnight.
The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 28 degrees with light winds and a low of 19.
Muro is partly sunny, partly cloudy and windy with a high of 27 degrees dropping to 17 after dark.
And it’s a lovely day in Deya with a top temperature of 26 degrees, lots of sunshine, a light wind and a low of 18.
Today's minimum temperatures:
T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca
23 Far de Capdepera
21 Palma, Portopí
21 Banyalbufar
20 Portocolom
19 Porreres
19 Sóller, Puerto
19 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
19 Colònia de Sant Pere
18 Santanyí
18 Llucmajor
18 Son Bonet, Aerop.
18 Campos, Salines
18 Port de Pollença pic.twitter.com/poQf8SlNUx
Weather forecast for the next days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST
