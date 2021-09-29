Palma is overcast and much cooler today at 26 degrees, with light winds, afternoon showers and a low of 19.
It’s a cloudy day in Andratx with a high of 25, scattered showers and an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.
Felanitx is cold, wet and windy with a high of 24 and the temperature will only drop to 22 degrees overnight.
It’s a miserably rainy day in Pollensa with a high of 26, light easterly winds and a low of 18.
Banyalbufar is 23 degrees and breezy, with heavy showers this morning, some sunshine this afternoon and a low of 19.
Today's minimum temperatures:
T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 30, 2021
en #Mallorca:
22 Far de Capdepera
21 Banyalbufar
21 Palma, Portopí
20 Sóller, Puerto
20 Colònia de Sant Pere
20 Andratx, Sant Elm
20 Portocolom
19 Santanyí
19 Port de Pollença
18 Porreres
18 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto pic.twitter.com/BOEc9cTEY9
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/mtwJrA9PjK— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 30, 2021
