Palma is overcast and much cooler today at 26 degrees, with light winds, afternoon showers and a low of 19.

It’s a cloudy day in Andratx with a high of 25, scattered showers and an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.

Felanitx is cold, wet and windy with a high of 24 and the temperature will only drop to 22 degrees overnight.

It’s a miserably rainy day in Pollensa with a high of 26, light easterly winds and a low of 18.

Banyalbufar is 23 degrees and breezy, with heavy showers this morning, some sunshine this afternoon and a low of 19.

Today's minimum temperatures:

T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears

en #Mallorca:

22 Far de Capdepera

21 Banyalbufar

21 Palma, Portopí

20 Sóller, Puerto

20 Colònia de Sant Pere

20 Andratx, Sant Elm

20 Portocolom

19 Santanyí

19 Port de Pollença

18 Porreres

18 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto pic.twitter.com/BOEc9cTEY9 — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 30, 2021

Weather forecast for the next few days: