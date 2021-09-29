Cala Mondrago, Mallorca.

26-09-2021Humphrey Carter

Palma is overcast and much cooler today at 26 degrees, with light winds, afternoon showers and a low of 19.

It’s a cloudy day in Andratx with a high of 25, scattered showers and an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.

Felanitx is cold, wet and windy with a high of 24 and the temperature will only drop to 22 degrees overnight.

It’s a miserably rainy day in Pollensa with a high of 26, light easterly winds and a low of 18.

Banyalbufar is 23 degrees and breezy, with heavy showers this morning, some sunshine this afternoon and a low of 19.

