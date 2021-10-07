Friday's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.
T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca
20 Far de Capdepera
18 Colònia de Sant Pere
18 Palma, Portopí
17 Santanyí
17 Banyalbufar
16 Port de Pollença
16 Portocolom
16 Llucmajor
16 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
15 Sóller, Puerto
15 Andratx, Sant Elm
15 Son Bonet, Aerop.
15 Calvià pic.twitter.com/4uC2huuBK7
Tmín. (continuación)
15 Campos, Salines
14 Aerop. Palma
14 Porreres
14 Pollença
14 Son Servera
14 Muro
13 Artà
12 Santa Maria
12 Manacor
12 Sineu
12 Sa Pobla
12 Petra
12 Campos
11 Binissalem
11 Serra d'Alfàbia
10 Escorca, Lluc
8 Escorca, Son Torrella
It’s a sunny day in Palma with occasional clouds, a high of 24 degrees, a light wind and a low of 13.
Calvia is 24 and gorgeous with a mild northerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 14 degrees.
The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 23 degrees with strong winds and a low of 13.
Pollensa is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 25, moderate northerly winds and an overnight temperature of 15 degrees.
And it’s a beautiful sunny day in Soller, with a high of 24 and a low of 13.
Above is the weather forecast for the next few days.
