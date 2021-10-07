Friday's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

20 Far de Capdepera

18 Colònia de Sant Pere

18 Palma, Portopí

17 Santanyí

17 Banyalbufar

16 Port de Pollença

16 Portocolom

16 Llucmajor

16 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

15 Sóller, Puerto

15 Andratx, Sant Elm

15 Son Bonet, Aerop.

15 Calvià pic.twitter.com/4uC2huuBK7 — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 8, 2021

Tmín. (continuación)

15 Campos, Salines

14 Aerop. Palma

14 Porreres

14 Pollença

14 Son Servera

14 Muro

13 Artà

12 Santa Maria

12 Manacor

12 Sineu

12 Sa Pobla

12 Petra

12 Campos

11 Binissalem

11 Serra d'Alfàbia

10 Escorca, Lluc

8 Escorca, Son Torrella — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 8, 2021

It’s a sunny day in Palma with occasional clouds, a high of 24 degrees, a light wind and a low of 13.

Calvia is 24 and gorgeous with a mild northerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 14 degrees.

The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 23 degrees with strong winds and a low of 13.

Pollensa is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 25, moderate northerly winds and an overnight temperature of 15 degrees.

And it’s a beautiful sunny day in Soller, with a high of 24 and a low of 13.

Above is the weather forecast for the next few days.