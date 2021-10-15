Palma is cloudy, wet and windy with a high of 25 and the temperature will drop to 9 degrees overnight.

It’s 24, overcast and breezy in Calvia with morning showers, afternoon sunshine and a low of 14.

Thunderstorms could put a damper on the Nit de l’Art in Ses Salines, but it will be 24 degrees when the sun comes out, then drop to 14 after dark.

Muro is in for heavy rain, thunder and lightning with sunshine in-between, a high of 23 degrees and a low of 12.

Thunderstorms will batter Soller, but there will be some sunny spells and it will be 24 degrees with a nighttime temperature of 14.