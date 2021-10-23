Palma is 23 degrees with scattered showers, light northerly winds and a low of 13.

It’s 22, overcast and raining in Calvia with evening sunshine, mild winds and an overnight temperature of 14.

Santanyi is dull and breezy with sunny intervals, a high of 22 degrees and a low of 13.

It’s 22 degrees, very wet and very windy in Alcudia with mild-strong northerly winds and an overnight temperature of 15.

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast in Soller with a high of 21 degrees and a low of 11.