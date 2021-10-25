Mallorca Weather Forecast for Tuesday

26-10-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

It’s a lovely sunny day in Palma with a high of 23 degrees, light winds and a low of 13.

Calvia is 24 and windy with hazy sunshine and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and 22 degrees in ses Salines with a light northeasterly wind and a low of 13.

Manacor is overcast and breezy this morning but it will be 21 degrees when the sun comes out this afternoon, then drop to 13 after dark.

Banyalbufar is 21 and sunny with strong winds and a low of 15 degrees.

Today's minimum temperature ( ºC):

  • 8 Escorca, Son Torrella
  • 11 Serra d'Alfabia
  • 11 Escorca, Lluc
  • 12 Palma, University
  • 14 Andratx, Sant Elm
  • 14 Calvia
  • 14 Manacor
  • 14 Pollensa
  • 15 Petra
  • 15 Son Servera
  • 15 Arta
  • 15 Binissalem
  • 15 Santa Maria

