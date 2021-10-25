It’s a lovely sunny day in Palma with a high of 23 degrees, light winds and a low of 13.

Calvia is 24 and windy with hazy sunshine and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and 22 degrees in ses Salines with a light northeasterly wind and a low of 13.

Manacor is overcast and breezy this morning but it will be 21 degrees when the sun comes out this afternoon, then drop to 13 after dark.

Banyalbufar is 21 and sunny with strong winds and a low of 15 degrees.

Live feed from Colonia de Sant Pere

Weather forecast for the next days:

Today's minimum temperature ( ºC):