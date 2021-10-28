It’s a wet and very windy Friday in Palma and the daytime high of 22 degrees will fall to 9 overnight.

Calvia is 23 degrees, windy and overcast with sunny intervals around midday, showers in the evening and a low of 12.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and 22 degrees in Santanyi with strong southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 11.

The sun’s out in Santa Margalida this morning and it’s 24 degrees, but it will be cloudy this afternoon with moderate winds and a low of 10.

Soller is 24 degrees, with morning showers, afternoon clouds, occasional sunshine and an overnight temperature of 11.

