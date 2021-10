Spring forward, fall back - getting dark earlier.

Moderate to fresh breezes from the west in most of the island. Rain likely in the morning. Bucking up later. Pretty warm for the last day of October.

Forecast highs for Sunday -

Alcudia, 26C

Andratx, 26C

Calvia, 25C

Deya, 23C

Palma, 25C

Pollensa, 27C

Sant Llorenç, 26C

Santanyi, 25C