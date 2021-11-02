The rain we were supposed to have on Monday never materialised, but it looks like we’re in for a few showers today. It’s 20 degrees windy and raining in Palma with occasional sunshine and a low of 9.

Calvia is wet and cloudy with a high of 21 dropping to 11 degrees overnight.

It’s 22 and overcast in ses Salines with light northerly winds, scattered showers and a low of 11 degrees.

Manacor is dull and breezy with a mixture of sunshine and showers, and the daytime high of 20 will fall to 10 degrees after dark.

It’s pouring rain and very windy in Deya with a high of 19 and a low of 11 degrees.

Live feed from Playa de Muro below

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures: