The rain we were supposed to have on Monday never materialised, but it looks like we’re in for a few showers today. It’s 20 degrees windy and raining in Palma with occasional sunshine and a low of 9.
Calvia is wet and cloudy with a high of 21 dropping to 11 degrees overnight.
It’s 22 and overcast in ses Salines with light northerly winds, scattered showers and a low of 11 degrees.
Manacor is dull and breezy with a mixture of sunshine and showers, and the daytime high of 20 will fall to 10 degrees after dark.
It’s pouring rain and very windy in Deya with a high of 19 and a low of 11 degrees.
Live feed from Playa de Muro below
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Today's minimum temperatures:
- 19 Banyalbufar
- 18 Campos, Salines
- 18 Andratx, Sant Elm
- 18 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
- 18 Sóller, Puerto
- 18 Calvia
- 17 Palma, Portopi
- 17 Santanyí
- 17 Portocolom
- 17 Aerop. Palma
- 17 Far de Capdepera
- 17 Porreres
Currently there are no comments.