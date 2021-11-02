Some unstable weather is heading for Mallorca bringing torrential rain and thunderstorms, particularly in the north of the island from Wednesday onwards, according to Aemet’s Miquel Gili.

The daytime temperature will drop 4-5º degrees to 20º and it will be 12º overnight compared to 19º-20º in many parts of the island where there have been tropical nights recently.

On Thursday, the cold air will continue to move south and heavy showers and storms are expected to spread throughout the island.

Aemet has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms from 14:00 and temperatures will drop to a maximum of 16º-17º during the day and 7º-9º overnight, both below normal for early November.

On Friday, the DANA will continue in the southeast of mainland Spain, which means more heavy rain and storms for Mallorca and daytime temperatures will drop once again to 15º-16º.

On Saturday and Sunday, the DANA will continue to cause bad weather on the Island with heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds forecast throughout Mallorca.

On Monday, the weather is expected to improve, but because the DANAS move around a lot it’s very difficult to make an accurate prediction.